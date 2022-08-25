TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

