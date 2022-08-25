Towercrest Capital Management Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 38,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

