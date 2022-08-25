Towercrest Capital Management Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,051,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

