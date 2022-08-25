Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.12. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

