Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

TSCO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.11. 14,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,902. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.