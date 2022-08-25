Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.20 ($4.57).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Trainline Stock Up 1.0 %
LON TRN opened at GBX 343.68 ($4.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -136.08. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
