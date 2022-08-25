TRAVA.FINANCE 1-Day Volume Tops $90,453.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $376,054.54 and $90,453.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00771819 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016222 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 706,336,987 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
