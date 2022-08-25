TRAVA.FINANCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $379,680.77 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $379,680.77 and $131,167.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 706,336,987 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
