TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

TravelSky Technology stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Further Reading

