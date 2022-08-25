Tribe (TRIBE) Price Up 66.7% This Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $109.90 million and $21.77 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

