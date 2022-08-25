TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stake Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of TriMas worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

