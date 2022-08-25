TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 100.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

