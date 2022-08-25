True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 86.8% in August

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the July 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUERF remained flat at $4.88 on Thursday. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

