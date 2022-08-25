TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $91,586.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

