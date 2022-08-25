TrueFeedBack (TFBX) One Day Volume Hits $87,168.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $87,168.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

