TrueFi (TRU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $36.94 million and $4.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077360 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

