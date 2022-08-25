Truist Financial Trims Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FRT opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

