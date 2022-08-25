Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 577,773 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

