Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,421,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,820,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.