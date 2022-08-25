Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 2.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

STX traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $78.66. 29,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

