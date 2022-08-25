Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DocuSign by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DocuSign by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,143,000 after acquiring an additional 87,694 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

DOCU traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

