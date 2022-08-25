u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cheuvreux raised u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock remained flat at $116.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. u-blox has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $124.41.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

