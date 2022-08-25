UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

UCBJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UCB from €90.00 ($91.84) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. UCB has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

