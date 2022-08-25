Uhive (HVE2) Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,661.00

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $126,661.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768043 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016017 BTC.

About Uhive

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Buying and Selling Uhive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

