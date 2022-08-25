Uhive (HVE2) Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,661.00

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $126,661.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768043 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016017 BTC.
About Uhive
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Buying and Selling Uhive
