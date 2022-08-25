Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $44,468.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764268 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015928 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
