UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (UFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1.53 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078122 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

