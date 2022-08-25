Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $474,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 69.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $56.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

