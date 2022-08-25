Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Boit C F David

Boit C F David lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $238.92. 12,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,622. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.24. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

