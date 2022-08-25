UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $288,823.13

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $288,823.13 and $25,122.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is unn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

