United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,115.00.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 7,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.6811 dividend. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

