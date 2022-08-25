UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $536.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $501.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

