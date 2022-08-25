UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $534.03. 28,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

