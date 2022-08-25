Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Universal Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
