Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

