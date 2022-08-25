Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 420 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $11,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 238 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $6,497.40.

On Thursday, August 18th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $23,488.62.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Upstart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 64.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.