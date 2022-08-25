Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $99,207.54 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UPWK stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after buying an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $37,576,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

