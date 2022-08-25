Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 59,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 62.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

