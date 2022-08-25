US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $111,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Up 2.3 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.