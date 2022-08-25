US Bancorp DE Has $76.80 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $76,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

