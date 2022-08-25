US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $380.19 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

