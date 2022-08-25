US Bancorp DE Sells 2,285 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.44% of Leggett & Platt worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2,572.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 310,594 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

