US Bancorp DE Sells 3,527 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $94,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $465.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

