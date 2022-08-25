US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $108,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,566,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.