US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $145,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

