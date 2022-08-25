USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,036.99 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00605216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00256451 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001755 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002493 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

