USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,036.99 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00605216 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00256451 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00060492 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013586 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002493 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
