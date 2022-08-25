Utrust Market Cap Tops $62.57 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Utrust has a total market cap of $62.57 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077360 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

