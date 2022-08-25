Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.71.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $235.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.26.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $916,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 72.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 139.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 281.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.