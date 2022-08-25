Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Up 10.5%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.80. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Value Line Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

