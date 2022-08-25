Value Liquidity (VALUE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $748,990.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

