VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Shares Down 0.9%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.68 and last traded at $73.80. 252,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 146,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.