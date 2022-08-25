Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.72.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

